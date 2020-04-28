LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Surviving COVID-19 is something to celebrate, and one woman had that opportunity Tuesday.
University of Louisville Hospital employees lined the hallways and cheered for the patient as she was wheeled out of the facility Tuesday. The patient chose the song "Survivor" by Destiny's Child to be played as she left the hospital.
She began treatment for COVID-19 one month ago today and had to be placed on an ventilator in the intensive care unit.
Nurses at the hospital said seeing her get better was a welcome sight.
"It makes you feel good as a health care provider because so many times we see the negative aspect of COVID, and this is one of those positive results that we are seeing," said Amy Jo DeVault, a nurse manager at the hospital.
The patient was discharged to a rehab facility.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.