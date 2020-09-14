LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Researchers in Louisville are getting a boost to fight cancer.
In a news release Monday, the University of Louisville announced it has been awarded $11.5 million from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.
The money will be used to create the U of L Center for Cancer Immunology and Immuno-therapy. The center's goal is to develop and improve strategies that engage the immune system to fight cancer.
The five-year grant will also allow U of L to establish the CCII as a National Institutes of Health-designated Center of Biomedical Research Excellence (CoBRE) to support clinical research at the U of L Health - James Graham Brown Cancer Center.
The grant could be extended for two additional five-year phases, and Kosair Charities is also providing an additional $200,000 to help develop immunotherapy drugs for children with cancer.
Cancer affects Kentuckians at a higher rate than residents of any other state.
