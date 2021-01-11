LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students returned to campus Monday for the spring semester.
Students who don't feel safe or do not want to attend in-person classes, can still sign up for remote courses.
Students, faculty and staff planning to return to campus, must get a COVID-19 test before Friday. Flu shots and masks are also required, along with social distancing.
The semester ends April 29.
Spring graduation is scheduled for May 8, but that could change.
