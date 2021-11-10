LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since being first elected in 2008, Republican Brett Guthrie has represented Kentucky's 2nd Congressional District.
In 2018, he was elected into his seventh term in Congress and on Wednesday, he filed for re-election once again. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.
Guthrie represents several counties, including Breckinridge, Nelson, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin and Meade counties.
“The Biden/Pelosi agenda is sending America down a path that we simply can’t afford or abide, and I won’t stand for it," Guthrie said in a news release. "Kentucky values are being degraded, personal freedoms are under attack, and their reckless tax-and-spend policies are impacting Kentuckians at the gas pump and grocery store."
Democrats William Compton and Hank Linderman are also running for the seat.
