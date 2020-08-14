LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than 1% of University of Kentucky students are testing positive for COVID-19.
Out of more than 10,000 students who have been tested, 78 have been found to have been infected. That’s about 0.74%.
UK students are required to get tested if they come or return to campus. It takes up to three days to get results. The current data on UK’s testing website reflect results through Monday.
Testing is free and continues through Aug. 21 at five campus locations.
Classes will start Monday. Each classroom will have seats spaced 6 feet apart, and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.