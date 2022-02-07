LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- His artwork has been featured on murals across Louisville. Now, it's on this year's Kentucky Derby Festival poster.
Artist Kacy Jackson is the Louisville native who created the official 2022 poster.
The first one rolled off the printing press Monday morning.
Welch Printing will create 2,500 copies of the city skyline edition and 500 of the Pegasus horse.
HOT OFF THE PRESSES! We're so excited to share our 2022 Official #KyDerbyFestival Poster. Designed by Louisville artist, Kacy Jackson, it's called "Together."You can pre-order yours beginning today: https://t.co/QdDnc8BC3R pic.twitter.com/3bcio962Oh— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) February 7, 2022
Jackson's style has been described as colorful, uplifting and powerful. He's also known for uniting different parts of Louisville through his work.
"One of them is the horse, more about celebrating the actual Pegasus that's kind of attached to the Kentucky Derby Festival," Jackson said. "The next one is just for Louisville citizens and natives here and stuff, just kind of coming together, people that kind of came from different places that settled here and kind of made their stamp and stuff."
To find information about buying a 2022 poster, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.