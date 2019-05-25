LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coroner has released the name of a teen who was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The victim was 17-year-old Decorian Curry, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael Haag.
Police responded to the area of South 42nd Street and Larkwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Officials say Curry was taken to U of L Hospital, where he died just after 2 a.m.
Police have not issued any information regarding a suspect.
