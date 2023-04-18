LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highway 150 in Floyd County, Indiana was closed due to a crash involving two semi trucks on Tuesday.
According to Floyd County dispatch, the call came in about 8:54 a.m. of two semis had crashed in the 7900 block of Highway 150 between Galena and Greenville.
No injuries were reported. The semis were carrying diesel fuel, which spilled onto the roadway. Floyd County dispatch said the road was closed until the fuel was cleaned up.
Police rerouted traffic to Old Vincennes Road.
Highway 150 reopened about 12:15 p.m.
