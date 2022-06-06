LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was seen driving a burning vehicle into the Ohio River early Monday has been found alive.
Witnesses reported seeing the man driving into the water around 5 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when 5th Division officers "responded to a call of a vehicle on fire and being driven into the river from the Cox Park Boat ramp." Witnesses told police they saw a male get out of the vehicle after driving it into the river, but he did not make it to the shore.
Louisville Fire and Rescue and the LMPD's Air Unit were searching for the driver before he was found sometime before 7 a.m. Mitchell said in an updated news release that the man was pulled from the river by a passing barge near Eva Bandman Park.
We're told he did appear to have some burn injuries from the fire, but was conscious and alert when he was rescued and taken to University Hospital.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
At this point, no details are available as to how the vehicle caught fire or why the man drove it into the river.
Police hope to answer those questions in the course of their investigation.
