JUNE 16, 2021 UPDATE: Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department says Ms. Roberta Good has been found safe and is no longer in danger. No further information will be released.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is looking for a missing woman from New Albany, Indiana, who authorities said is "believed to be in extreme danger."
Roberta Good, 40, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in New Albany, according to a Silver Alert. Good is believed to be with Laquan Lee, 39, in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with a Kentucky license plate of 8295HT, authorities said.
Good is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to the Silver Alert. She has brown hair with brown eyes. Lee, authorities said, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Good's whereabouts, call police at 812-944-6411 or 911.
