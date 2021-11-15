LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing from Evansville, Indiana, since Thursday.
Indiana State Police said Kavian O'Kelly-Rodgers, 5, was last seen at 3 p.m. Nov. 11.
Kavian Rodgers, who is believed to be in extreme danger, is described as 4 feet tall and 57 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe he may be with 27-year-old Travis Dashun Rodgers. Travis Rodgers is described as a 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not disclose their relationship.
Anyone with information on Rodgers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.
