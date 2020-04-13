LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United Parcel Service is donating thousands of N95 respirator masks to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Ten-thousand of those masks arrived in Frankfort Monday at the Kentucky Emergency Management office. The protective gear is expected to be distributed to hospitals across the commonwealth.
UPS says it gained enough personal protective equipment to protect its workers, while also making the donation.
"Some of them came from our operations in China where the pandemic is now a little bit more in check," explained Jim Mayer, a spokesman for UPS. "And so we have taken care of the needs we have for our employees, and have been able to share the addition that we have with the state."
UPS says it is thankful for the nearly half-a-million employees around the world who continue to work every day.
