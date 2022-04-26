LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees is on its way from Louisville to Poland.
UPS loaded a plane with about 45,000 pounds of supplies on Tuesday. The shipment included several pallets of medical goods, food, water and water purification equipment.
The supplies will help address the growing refugee crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine. Once everything reaches Warsaw, Poland, UPS will make sure it gets delivered to aid agencies working with refugees.
"We have UPS logistics experts on the ground helping with the distribution of all of this aid to ensure that it gets to where it needs to go," Jim Mayer, UPS media relations director, said.
As part of this effort, UPS has already shipped 56,000 coats, one million meals and $4 million worth of donated medical supplies.
