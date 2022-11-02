LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United Parcel Service (UPS) is hosting a hiring event for seasonal jobs Friday.
UPS plans to hire at least 60,000 of the 100,000 seasonal employees it needs for the holiday season this weekend, according to a news release.
UPS is hiring seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, warehouse workers and driver helpers.
The hiring event is being held at UPS Worldport at Louisville International Airport on Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's being hosted at UPS Center for Employment at 8203 National Turnpike.
To apply for a job at UPS, click here.
