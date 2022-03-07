LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of U.S Army soldiers were honored before being deployed from Fort Knox to Europe on Monday morning.
The post held a ceremony to send off about 300 soldiers as families were invited to say their goodbyes. The vast majority of soldiers will be stationed in Germany.
"It’s always a tough day. We’ve been through this before, together even, but this one feels a little bit different," said Jennifer Dehaan whose husband is leaving on his sixth tour.
Commanding officers said the group is ready but many are experiencing a whirlwind of emotions from nerves to excitement. Many are junior soldiers who've never been deployed before.
"I want you to know that you're all ready," said Major General Robert Burke during the ceremony. "Ready to do the job that we're going to be asked to do over in Europe."
The mission comes after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
"Everything that’s going on over there is trying for all of us to be quite honest with you," said Mjr. Gen. Burke.
In 2013, the V Corps was inactivated at a ceremony in Germany after nearly a century of service to the U.S Army. Then in February 2020, the U.S Army reactivated the V Corps at Fort Knox and identified Europe as the location for a forward headquarters. This is the first deployment for the group since it was reactivated.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
The Corps will now support NATO's eastern flank and help coordinate multinational exercises across Europe. This move allows the U.S to have a bigger presence in Europe as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.
The troops don't know how long they'll be in Europe, which made a tough situation as they said goodbye to spouses, kids and parents.
"It's a good cause so I'm absolutely honored to be a part of it," Bill Dehaan, Human Resources Technician for V Corps said. "But the most difficult part absolutely is leaving my kids and wife behind."