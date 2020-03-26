LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local company is giving a new purpose to bourbon barrels while helping health care workers at the same time.
Cruise Custom Flags, which started in the garage of a local veteran's Shepherdsville home, creates American flags out of Kentucky bourbon barrels. The company has now designed a custom flag for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, which features a heart rhythm on the stripe below the stars.
All profits from the custom made flag, called America-One Heart Beat Edition, will be donated to University of Louisville Healthcare. Each flag costs $60. For more information on the flags, clicerek here.
