LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special holiday lunch was served to local veterans on Thursday.
The Veteran's Club held its Christmas Celebration at the Marine House on Pulliam Drive in Louisville.
Veterans and service members could bring their families to the celebration to enjoy free food and fellowship.
"Holidays aren't always positive or a good experience for some veterans because it reminds them of people who may not be here anymore, other things like that," Veteran's Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell said. "Maybe they don't like gatherings and things like that, but we just wanted to do this like we did on Thanksgiving just to show love, show appreciation."
Boxes and racks of clothing were also set up so guests could take what they need.
