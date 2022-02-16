SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization dedicated to helping Kentuckiana veterans is facing a new challenge.
For the last year, Veteran’s Club Inc. has managed Veterans Village in Shelbyville. The community of tiny houses on Bradshaw Street has been managed by the Veteran's Club and helped dozens of veterans get back on their feet.
But a property dispute means they’ll have to find a new home.
"It's with extreme disappointment that the team of Veteran's Club Inc. announces that we've been given a 60-day notice to vacate the Veteran's Village here in Shelbyville, Kentucky,“ said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of the Veteran's Club.
Awake Ministries developed the village and brought in Veteran's Club to manage day-to-day operations.
”Recently, we were informed that a third party social group, consisting of past members of Awake Ministries' board of directors, will now manage this facility,” Harrell said.
Jonathan Hale, board chair at Awake Ministries, said the organization is simply shifting its focus and transferring the property to an organization called Veterans Rural Outreach.
"What the Awake board recently decided was that Awake would go back to focusing on the food insecurity and the addiction recovery," Hale said. "We've let the Veteran's Club know that Awake will no longer be landlords, so to speak, of Veteran's Village. We're going to transfer that to the original founding group.
"And the reason for that is to allow two veterans-focused nonprofits to work together on that specific issue."
But the Veteran's Club is already looking for a new home and preparing to launch the Veterans Club Assistance Program (VCAP).
"What VCAP will do, essentially, will take everything that we offer here on the ground and allow us to do it more mobile," Harrell said.
The Veteran's Club hopes to have an announcement about a new location in the next few months.
