LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monument honoring Gold Star families was unveiled Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Crestwood.
Park officials dedicated a Gold Star Memorial Monument, which pays tribute to the families of sailors, soldiers, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen who died while serving the country.
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woody Williams helped dedicate the monument. He oversees the Hershel Woody Williams Foundation, which has placed 62 memorial monuments across the country.
Williams is the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.
"The only reason I am here is because of others," Williams said. "Not what I did, particularly, it's what they did."
The monument features a a "silhouette of the loved one who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom," according to the foundation.
"This community is making history," Williams said. "It's becoming part of an effort to honor the families who have sacrificed more than any of us."
