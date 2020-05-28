LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder after police say he beat a man with a baseball bat and a rock.
According to an arrest report, the victim is not expected to survive.
Police say the incident took place just after 6:30 p.m. on Bardstown Road, near Cedar Creek Road. Officers were initially called to the scene after someone reported a fight taking place at that location.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from major blunt force trauma. he was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
"University medical staff informed detectives the victim has a low chance of survival," according to the arrest report.
Witnesses told police that a car accident took place before the fight, according to the report. Shortly after the car accident, they said 33-year-old Christopher Walker beat the victim with a baseball bat and a large rock.
Police say the victim, who has not been identified, is in "grave danger of death."
Walker was arrested by Louisville Metro Police and charged with attempted murder. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The current condition of the victim is not publicly available.
