LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Birds typically fly south for the winter, but it looks like some flamingos were rerouted.
The long-legged birds are commonly associated with the tropics but they've shown up in odd places, including Ohio and Kentucky. A Kentucky woman posted video on Facebook of one walking through Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
The leading theory right now is the flamingos got diverted by Hurricane Idalia while they were traveling in the Caribbean.
Scientists said many of them headed north to escape the nasty weather.
