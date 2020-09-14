LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An uplifting show of support for healthcare workers was on display Monday night outside University of Louisville hospitals.
The University of Louisville Cardinal Marching Band surprised healthcare workers by performing for them outside Jewish Hospital and University Hospital.
And U of L health leaders cheered on staff members during their nightly shift change.
"The folks here are tired. Quite honestly, all of healthcare is tired. It's challenged us in any way you can think about," said John Walsh, chief administrative officer of Jewish Hospital.
"So any opportunity we can get to celebrate and bring some energy back into the staff and show their appreciation and get them having some fun is extremely important," Walsh said.
The U of L band plans to play also outside U of L's Shelbyville, Mary and Elizabeth, and Peace hospitals this week.
