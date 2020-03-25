LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Residents of the Altenheim Senior Health Care Community had a special guest Wednesday afternoon, even though nursing homes are closed to outside visitors.
Matthew Lane teaches violin and owns the local shop Lane & Edwards Violins. Instead of spending the day cooped up inside, he set up his stand with stacks of sheet music in front of the Altenheim and played music for the residents.
“Someone can open a window and listen to us play a song. And that connection is important, especially for people who can’t leave and can’t get out,” Lane said.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all nursing homes to limit visitors, because those over the age of 60 are at high risk of getting the coronavirus. Lane said that doesn’t have to prevent others from still keeping seniors company.
“People feel isolated,” Lane said. “Especially vulnerable categories of people like residents of nursing homes. Music is one way to connect without being right next to someone. And this is one of the ways that we as musicians, who have to practice our instruments anyways, can do that.”
Lane played everything from classical music to The Beatles and The Sound of Music. He moved around to each side of the building so that everyone could enjoy the music from the comfort of their rooms.
He hopes to go back again and play music with a quartet.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.