LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers of America celebrated Monday the opening of a new computer resource center at their health facility in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The computer lab, open to the community as an ongoing resource, features 10 computers and a printer that can be used by local residents.
"My dream is that we will be training people on basic digital skills every week, that we will be holding resume writing workshops, that we'll be happy to host financial literacy workshops, and we're going to be able to allow people to be able to connect to any kind of resource in the care that they may need through their computers," said Dr. Janikaa Sherrod, director of community health and equity at Volunteers of America.
The space on 4303 West Broadway was supported by a partnership with the Louisville Metro Government Digital Inclusion project. It will provide education and job-related resources for people.
"As we all know, it's education, jobs, news, health care, entertainment and other necessities of life have been trending digital for a generation," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "If you don't have access, you're basically out of the loop."
CDW also donated to the project.
