LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flags4Vets is looking for volunteers to help place American flags on more than 7,000 graves of former U.S. military veterans.
The annual event is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6, at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Volunteers can park and gather at Breckinridge School on Payne Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood. It's near the U.S. military section of Cave Hill Cemetery.
Grave flags will be passed out, and volunteers will enter the cemetery at 11 a.m.
No bicycles or pets are allowed.
