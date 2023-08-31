LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can start placing your bets on sports in just one week in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's Sports Wagering Advisory Council released a wagering catalog on Thursday.
The catalog lists all the sports you can bet on, including NFL games, MLB games, college football, basketball and more.
The list goes beyond major sports: darts, volleyball, cornhole, and table tennis are also included.
A co-owner at Railyard Billiards & Sports Pub, Matt Ferguson, said they are preparing to be a sports-wagering destination.
"We upgraded a lot of our televisions," Ferguson said. "We've got all the subscriptions that you need for any game that you want to watch."
He's planning to increase staff to meet demand. One bar regular and part-time employee, Marcia Brown, said she's ready to welcome new customers.
"I do think it will bring more spectators to the sport, and people will realize it's not just a bar thing," Brown said. "It's truly a sport."
However, it's still a few more weeks before you can place a bet while sitting at home or a sports bar. You can't bet through an app on your phone until Sept. 28.
However, you can start betting in person next Thursday, Sept. 7.
Churchill Downs said it's Race and Sports Book kiosks will open next week.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.