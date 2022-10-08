LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People took to the streets on Saturday to raise awareness about hearing health.
The Kentucky Walk 4 Hearing was at Beckley Creek Park Saturday. It's part of a larger chain of events across the country put on by the Hearing Loss Association of America.
The organization hopes to bring attention to hearing loss, and raises money to support educational programs and national awareness.
Today's Louisville walk raised $22,000 to support hearing health.
WDRB helped sponsor the event, and our very own Scott Reynolds, Hayden Ristevski and Tom Lane were the emcees.
