LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is set for Aug. 19-29, and now it needs contestants.
General and open entries can now be submitted. People of all ages can compete for cash prizes and more than 5,000 blue ribbons awarded at the festival.
There are 31 departments, including culinary, livestock, homebrew beer and photography. The submission deadlines are below:
- General: July 8
- General (with late fee): July 10
- Open and 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock: July 10
- Pigeon and Poultry: July 19
- Rabbit: July 19
- Open Livestock (with late fee): July 25
- Extra Late Open Livestock (with late fee): Aug. 3
For more information, visit the fair's official website.
