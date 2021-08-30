GIVE BLOOD WEEK

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB is proud to team up with the Kentucky Blood Center for WDRB Give Blood Week.

The pandemic continues to challenge blood collection to supply local hospitals.

Donate blood August 31st - September 4th at KBC’s two convenient Louisville locations and help boost the holiday blood supply before Labor Day.

All donors will receive a limited-edition 20th anniversary 9/11 t-shirt and will be entered to win a 2021 Toyota Camry.

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Dr.

Louisville, KY 40229

off Preston Hwy., behind Speedway and across Antle Dr. from Walmart

502.915.0989

Make an Appointment at Hillview Donor Center

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40243

Near Target, Walmart and Buffalo Wild Wings

502.290.0537

Make an Appointment at Middletown Donor Center

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.