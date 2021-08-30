LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB is proud to team up with the Kentucky Blood Center for WDRB Give Blood Week.
The pandemic continues to challenge blood collection to supply local hospitals.
Donate blood August 31st - September 4th at KBC’s two convenient Louisville locations and help boost the holiday blood supply before Labor Day.
All donors will receive a limited-edition 20th anniversary 9/11 t-shirt and will be entered to win a 2021 Toyota Camry.
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Dr.
Louisville, KY 40229
off Preston Hwy., behind Speedway and across Antle Dr. from Walmart
502.915.0989
Make an Appointment at Hillview Donor Center
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40243
Near Target, Walmart and Buffalo Wild Wings
502.290.0537
Make an Appointment at Middletown Donor Center
