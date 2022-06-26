LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a dog day of summer for a local business giving back to support some furry friends.
The Local Seltzery in NuLu hosted the "Pups on the Patio," an event in partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society to benefit animals on Sunday.
The craft seltzer bar donated 10% of Sunday beverage sales to the Kentucky Humane Society.
"We're hopeful to get as many people out as possible for a great cause but also for a great event and a lot of fun out here as well," Braxton Turner, owner of the Local Seltzery, said.
Pups on the Patio goes every Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at the bar on East Main Street.
"We're happy to be out here and we hope to see everyone next Sunday, bring your dogs, bring your smiles and let's come out and have a party," Victoria Long with the Kentucky Humane Society, said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.