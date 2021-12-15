LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio weighed in on a number of topics during a forum in west Louisville.
In its first in-person meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Simmons College of Kentucky held its West Louisville Forum Wednesday afternoon.
Among the topics discussed were school assignment, identifying students as gifted and talented, and kids bringing guns to school.
Pollio said investments have to be made in west Louisville to create more options for families. He said while he's not a believer in neighborhood schools, he does want people to have the choice to learn closer to home.
"I want to have such great choice that parents in West Louisville struggling to decide which school to go to, and they don't have that option now, and combine that with a healthy mix of magnet schools that are enrolling students from west Louisville," he said.
Pollio said the issue of guns being brought to school is an overall community problem. He said the district is also dealing with thousands of students who struggle with homelessness. JCPS is trying to hire more teachers of color, Pollio saying only 16% of teachers in the district are Black, which doesn't match the student population.
