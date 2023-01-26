LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is bringing back one of the largest lantern festivals in the nation.
Wild Lights Around the World is making its return from March 10 through May 21.
The 1.4-mile excursion will feature an almost entirely new line-up of lanterns, showing landmarks, plants and animals from around the world.
A few highlights include a walk-through cobra corridor, a giant blue morpho butterfly and a 9-foot-tall shark-themed photo space.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 1, on the Louisville Zoo's website.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.