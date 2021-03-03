LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Weekend rainfall is still making an impact with flooding throughout several areas of Kentucky.
Water levels on the Ohio River are expected to rise through Saturday and MSD said flood protection crews are working to protect Louisville.
River levels are expected to crest Saturday at 29 feet in the upper pool and 60.3 feet in the lower pool, MSD raid. The normal level on both pools is 12 feet. The McApline Locks and Dam divides the upper and lower pools.
Sheryl Lauder, communications program manager for Louisville MSD, said flood protection crews are on "high alert" right now. Lauder said portions of River Road will likely be covered in water soon, and she's asking people to not try to drive around or through the barriers that crews set up to block off roads. River Road between Third and Seventh streets closed Tuesday because of flooding.
“If you come to an area with flooded roadway, please don’t drive into it," Lauder said. "Just turn around and go another way, because you never know how deep that water is, and it doesn’t take very much at all to really lift a car up."
MSD said the river is expected to recede slowly.
To prepare for the rising water levels, MSD installed a floodwall road closure Tuesday on 27th Street. Lauder said that is closure at the lowest elevation and there are no plans for other floodwall road closures, because the water is not expected to get high enough for those to be needed.
MSD has several of its flood pumping stations in service as well.
Lauder said if drivers to come a road that is flooded and not blocked off, please turn around and call MSD or Metro at 311 to report the flooding.
Click here to be directed to the MSD website where you can check to see if you live or work in a floodplain area.
