LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky university's marching band is headed across the pond in 2025.
Western Kentucky University Big Red Marching Band announced on Monday they'll take part in the 2025 London New Year's Day Parade after receiving an official invitation.
London's New Year's Day Parade is the equivalent of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, bringing more than 500,000 people to the parade. The parade is also televised, reaching more than 500 million people globally.
“We are so excited for our students and our band to be presented with this amazing opportunity to travel and take the name of Western Kentucky University and the WKU Big Red Marching Band to a whole new level,” Dr. Matthew McCurry, WKU's Director of Athletic Bands and Associate Director of Bands, said in a news release. “We have worked really hard to put the Big Red Marching Band in the spotlight on a national stage and have our students be recognized for the fantastic work that they do.”
2025 will mark the 100th anniversary of the WKU Band program.
“It will be exciting to step off the centenary year by marching in the London New Year’s Day Parade,” Dr. Gary Schallert, WKU's Director of Bands, said.
Both McCurry and Schallert have participated in London's New Year's Day Parade before with their alma maters.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.