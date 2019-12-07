LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead, and two people are hurt after a car crash early Saturday morning on Westport Road.
The Louisville Metro Police Department responded around 4 a.m. to a reported car crash at Westport Road at Dove Creek Boulevard. According to police, the driver of a Dodge Charger, who was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Crystal Bray, 33, was driving east on Westport Road when the vehicle crossed through the center turn lane for an unknown reason and went into a westbound lane. Police said the vehicle hit a Ford Explorer head on.
Bray was taken to University Hospital, where she later died. A 14-year-old who was riding with Bray was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Explorer was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
