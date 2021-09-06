LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman said she escaped from an attempted kidnapping Sunday afternoon in Old Louisville.
The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said the thief broke into a side window at her home near First Street and Ormsby Avenue.
"I'm waking up to this silhouette, and all of a sudden, this silhouette moves," she said. "And I'm saying, 'What are you doing in my house?'"
The woman said the thief was after one thing: keys to her BMW in the garage. She told him she didn't have a car and she said the suspect called her a liar and said he saw her car in the garage..
"Then he started banging me around, but he was still focused on trying to get the keys to my car," she said.
He left her bruised and battered. She has a large bruise near her shoulder.
"My key is in the back of the house, and he followed me and took my key," she said.
The woman said since the garage door sticks, he needed two hands to open it. So he let the woman go, and she ran to a neighbor's house for help. The suspect didn't get away with the car because the key fob needed to be inserted into the car for this older model.
"When he was not able to get the property of the victim, he fled in an alley from there," Louisville Metro Police Maj. Tiffany Tatum said. "That's where we stand for information."
Tatum said the victim did the right thing with not engaging with the suspect. Now, the woman is left wondering why he wanted her car so bad. She thinks she was targeted because of it and that the suspect had been casing her home. She said he also went through her house and took some gift cards.
"I have a 2008 BMW that I've taken care of that's only got 55,000 miles on it," she said. "It's in perfect condition, and I'm not going to have some punk drive my car off."
The suspect — described as a black man around 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a small build and wearing dark clothing — got into her house through a side window that was lit by the light in the alley.
"There are three screens that are cut, and he finally found one window that he pushed in," she said. "That's a design flaw."
She said all of the windows were locked.
Police said this case is still in the early stages. Officers are still looking for door bell camera video and anyone with information can call 574-LMPD. The woman's neighbors have now helped her set up surveillance cameras to help keep her safe.
