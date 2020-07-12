LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several women dressed in white held a prayer vigil Sunday to pray for the Louisville community and the country.
The event was organized by councilwoman Babrara Shanklin, God's Live Matter and Women of Courage. Several of those praying attended area churches and said this was a way to share their faith with others.
Organizers also said wearing white is a sign of humility and cleanliness while praying for peace.
"With all the violence and all the things that's gone on in our country surrounding color, we need more prayer in our community and what better people to pray for us than our women," Joe Tapper, the founder of God's Lives Matters said.
The restoration vigil lasted for nearly three hours.
