LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The west side of New Albany, Indiana, will soon have a more reliable water service.
Work began this week on a $2.2 million water main replacement project, which will include installing a new 20-inch main running to the Silver Hills water tank.
The new main is part of more than $70 million worth of improvements to the area in the past five years, according to Indiana American Water.
The project will replace four older transmission mains; three have already been retired.
Work should be completed in about 10 months.
