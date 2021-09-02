LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 2 is National V-J Day, which commemorates when the Allied Forces took victory over Japan during World War II.
The six-year war left as many as 80 million military members and civilians dead. It was fought on every continent except Antarctica.
The announcement of Japan's surrender came on Aug. 15, 1945. But it was on Sept. 2 when Japan formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. That was when President Harry Truman declared it V-J Day.
That day is still fresh in the minds of World War II veterans who remain in Louisville. To mark the milestone, a convoy of historic military vehicles took some of those veterans from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday for a ceremony.
Former U.S. Army Corporal Vincent Gramarossa said he'll never forget how excited he was 76 years ago.
"I was so happy when the war was over, glad to get home to see my folks," he said. "I keep bringing back these memories, but I was so happy to get a big platter of spaghetti."
Gramarossa said the spaghetti was so much better than the military rations he had to eat during the war.
