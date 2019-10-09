LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congressman John Yarmuth said the U.S. House of Representatives will vote to impeach President Donald Trump by the end of the year.
The Democrat, a longtime Trump critic, spoke to WDRB News about the impeachment probe following an event in Louisville.
"It is relatively certain that we will have articles of impeachment coming out of the Judiciary Committee in November," Yarmuth said, and then a vote on the floor sometime before the end of the year."
Yarmuth is convinced the impeachment process will quickly move forward despite the White House's decision not to cooperate with the investigation.
"This refusal constitutes another grounds for impeachment; obstruction of the responsibilities of Congress," said Yarmuth, who called the letter from White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to House leadership informing them of the decision "embarrassing."
In the letter, Cipollone said, "President Trump and his administration reject your baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process."
"It's basically a political scribe," Yarmuth said. "There's no legal foundation for much of what was said."
Yarmuth dismissed charges that the effort to impeach President Trump is all about trying to undo the results of the 2016 election. The congressman said it's about holding accountable a president who he believes is a threat.
"We have a president who, on a daily basis, is jeopardizing the national security of this country – not consulting with congress, which is a co-equal branch of government – and he believes that no one in the world knows about anything except him," Yarmuth said. "This is extremely dangerous. Our national security is at stake."
Even if the House votes to impeach the president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear in a recent fundraising video that Senate Republicans will not convict him.
"All of you know your Constitution," McConnell said in the video. "The way that impeachment stops is with the Senate majority, with me as Majority Leader."
Yarmuth said it is important the impeachment process move forward, no matter what the Senate does.
"Because, if we don't go through this, with the magnitude of the offenses the president has committed, then the impeachment clause means nothing," the congressman said. "We might as well take it out of the Constitution."
Yarmuth acknowledged impeachment could further divide the country. But he believes as Democrats make their case, more of the public will agree.
"I don't think a conviction is as important as making the case and holding the president accountable," Yarmuth said. "If we don't do this, the president is totally unaccountable for the offenses he has committed."
