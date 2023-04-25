LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1.5 million investment in Louisville's Bowman Field airport is among $12.9 million in funding for Kentucky airports that U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday.
The money for Bowman Field is earmarked for infrastructure improvements, namely work to the airport's runways and lighting above them.
"Louisville continues to benefit from these important federal investments in our city's infrastructure," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a news release Tuesday. "This funding is crucial to help us continue to invest in and invigorate Bowman Field. We appreciate Senator McConnell's advocacy through the appropriations process in helping to secure these funds."
The money came from the Airport Improvement Program, the byproduct of this year's government funding bill that passed the Senate near the end of 2022.
"Kentucky’s airports, big and small, are an indispensable component of our Commonwealth's modern transportation infrastructure," McConnell said in a news release Tuesday. "I was proud to help secure this funding to ensure Bowman Field is prepared for the current and future demands of air travel."
McConnell also announced $9 million for Blue Grass Airport outside Lexington, money that will "improve the safety of flyers and airport workers."
And another $2.4 million will go toward runway and safety improvements at Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.