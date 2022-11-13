Sarah Gonzalez of Louisville, Ky., holds a balloon at Protect Kentucky Access' election watch party at the Galt House in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Amira Bryant, with arm extended, celebrates after it's announced on television that Kentucky Amendment 2 is likely to be defeated during a Protect Kentucky Access' election watch party at the Galt House in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
A supporter holds her breath as preliminary results for Michigan Proposal 3 are announced at a watch party in Detroit, Mich., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. (Ryan Sun/Ann Arbor News via AP)
Supporters react as preliminary results come in for Michigan Proposal 3 on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. (Ryan Sun/Ann Arbor News via AP)
Lindsey Britt, of Brattleboro, Vt., stands outside the Brattleboro, Vt., polling station located at the American Legion holding a sign to encourage voters to vote yes on Article 22 during the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Sarah Gonzalez of Louisville, Ky., holds a balloon at Protect Kentucky Access' election watch party at the Galt House in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Amira Bryant, with arm extended, celebrates after it's announced on television that Kentucky Amendment 2 is likely to be defeated during a Protect Kentucky Access' election watch party at the Galt House in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
A supporter holds her breath as preliminary results for Michigan Proposal 3 are announced at a watch party in Detroit, Mich., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. (Ryan Sun/Ann Arbor News via AP)
Supporters react as preliminary results come in for Michigan Proposal 3 on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Detroit, Mich. Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. (Ryan Sun/Ann Arbor News via AP)
Lindsey Britt, of Brattleboro, Vt., stands outside the Brattleboro, Vt., polling station located at the American Legion holding a sign to encourage voters to vote yes on Article 22 during the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state.
Now she’s hoping her side’s win at the ballot box Tuesday will convince the state’s highest court to throw out a sweeping abortion ban passed by the Republican-led legislature.
“It was great to wake up this morning and know that Kentuckians are on the same side as me,” the 21-year-old University of Louisville student and volunteer said after the election. “And know that the thousands of doors that I knocked aren’t going to be forgotten and that all those people I talked to, they cast their vote and their vote was heard.”
Whether those voices will resonate with the Kentucky Supreme Court, which is set to hear arguments for and against the ban Tuesday, hinges on legal arguments about whether state constitutional protections extend to a right to an abortion. With a hearing set for Tuesday, the case looms as the first legal test for abortion rights after midterm elections in which voters across the country came down firmly on the side of keeping abortion legal. No timeline has been given for a ruling.
1 of 83
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.