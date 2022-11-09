LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election results from Bullitt County races were delayed until early Wednesday afternoon, a day after polling locations were overwhelmed with voters.
There were two lines Tuesday at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location in Bullitt County. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote. Dozens of people were still in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m.
Bullitt County Clerk Kevin Mooney said the heavy turnout was unexpected.
"They started out heavy before 6 a.m. and they have stayed this way all day long," Mooney said. "Normally, they'll start off heavy in the morning, they lighten up a little bit, they come back in around lunchtime, like nap, and then people getting off work trying to get in and vote for six. This is different."
.@WDRBNews voters stood in long lines at Eastside Middle School in Bullitt County as well. The line stretched around the building. pic.twitter.com/FPgyFcazkp— Stephan Johnson (@StephanWDRB) November 8, 2022
It took a little longer to tally the votes, but the results are now in.
Bullitt County voters decided the race for sheriff giving Republican incumbent Walt Sholar a 74% victory over Democrat Brian Greenwell.
In Shepherdsville, Jose Cubero won the race for mayor over Stacey Cline and Lisa Carter. Shepherdsville City Council elected four new members including Faith Portman, Brad Whittaker, Jennifer Mendez and Paula Mangus. Incumbents Mike Hibbard and Bonnie Enlow were reelected.
Stuart Owen defeated incumbent Barry Armstrong to become the mayor-elect of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington City Council reelected Greg Gentry. Sandra Hockenbury and Troy Barr. They are joined by four newcomers including Layne Abell, Bruce Gooden, Jr. and Curt Hudson.
Lebanon Junction voters reelected Larry Dangerfield as mayor defeating Stephen Newman.
CLICK HERE for the complete list of election results including the latest from Bullitt County.
