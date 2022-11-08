NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Election officials in Indiana say issues with ballot scanners at several polling locations have been resolved.
Several polling locations in Floyd County, Indiana were down as voters headed to the polls on Election Day.
Polling inspectors at the Prosser Career and Technical Education Center in New Albany tell WDRB that the ballot scanners were down at all of the locations but three -- 4H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road, Scribner Middle School at 910 Old Vincennes Road, and Valley View Golf Course on Lawrence Banet Road -- and voters were unable to submit their ballots.
Some voters were told to hold onto their ballots until the issue is resolved, while others were asked to leave their ballot in a drop box at the location to be scanned and counted later, but many did not want to do that and decided to wait.
We spoke with one woman at Prosser who left her ballot, but she wasn't happy about it.
"I don't know who's in there counting them, I don't know that they'll have time, or what gets missed. So I'm uneasy for sure."
A long line of several dozen people could be seen around 7:30 a.m. at Prosser as voters waited for officials to resolve the issue.
Long lines at Floyd County, Indiana polling locations because election scanning machines are down at all locations other than Scribner and the 4H Fairgrounds. Voters are being asked to leave their ballot to be scanned and counted later. More info coming on @WDRBNews. pic.twitter.com/1D0lTHMdP7— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) November 8, 2022
IT technicians showed up at Prosser while WDRB crews were there, and polling inspectors there told our crews they got the scanners fixed at all polling locations just after 8:30 a.m.
IT is now here at Prosser working on the machines. Poll workers say they’re obviously working to resolve the issue ASAP. pic.twitter.com/LgQWEwezwe— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) November 8, 2022
