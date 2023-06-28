LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is among 22 states that continue to tax menstrual and feminine hygiene products, but some lawmakers are hoping to change that, FOX59 reported this week.
Some legislators think the tax discriminates against women, forcing them to pay more than men who need hygiene products.
Indiana state Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-40, said the "period tax" forces a fee on girls and women that men don't have to pay.
"Under our laws in Indiana, Twix bars, marshmallow fluff, unpopped popcorn — they are all untaxed," Yoder said to FOX59. "And yet, we tax tampons and pads. We tax the ability for women and girls to go to work and to go to school."
Previous attempts to eliminate period tax in Indiana have failed to get support from the Republican majority.
Yoder is hopeful legislators can change the tax in the coming year.
