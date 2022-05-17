LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Longtime Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey topped three challengers as he secured a seventh term Tuesday.
Aubrey won by 1,740 votes in the four-person Democratic primary for Jefferson County sheriff with all precincts reporting and led the race with 25,969 votes, according to preliminary results from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. Stephen Yancey trailed Aubrey, who was first elected sheriff in 1998, with 24,191 votes.
Aubrey carried 34.8% of the vote in Tuesday's Democratic primary.
The two other candidates in the contest, George Rodman and Martin McDonald, have netted 13,804 and 11,638 votes, respectively.
No Republicans filed for the race, so the winner of the Democratic primary will most likely be Jefferson County’s next sheriff. Independent candidates can file petitions for ballot access by June 7 under Kentucky law.
Aubrey paced the field in fundraising, according to state election finance records. His campaign brought in $87,907 as of 15 days before the primary. That’s more than double the $33,046 netted by Rodman, who reported the next largest fundraising haul, in the same period, according to campaign finance filings.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.