LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The race for Louisville’s mayoral seat is being closely watched, and the Republican and Democratic candidates have both cast their votes.
Republican Bill Dieruf cast his ballot during early voting and Democrat Craig Greenberg showed up in person at the polling location at the Presbyterian-Baptist Seminary on Lexington to cast his ballot.
Mayoral candidate @RunWithCraig has arrived at Seminary to cast his ballot. He’s here with his family. His son Daniel is voting for the first time. pic.twitter.com/qNUSM6FQ4N— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) November 8, 2022
Greenberg was accompanied by his family, including his wife and two sons. His 19-year-old son, Daniel, cast his first ever ballot in this election.
To no one’s surprise, he said it was an honor to check the box and vote for his dad.
Greenberg seemed hopeful that his investment into the community would pay off. His challenger, Bill Dieruf, took part in early absentee voting last week with his wife.
The two voted at the Jeffersonian in Jeffersontown, where Dieruf is currently mayor. He is aiming to bring that experience to the Louisville mayor seat.
Both candidates seemed hopeful after casting their ballot.
"We take nothing for granted," Greenberg said. "We're going to continue to work. Our team is out working, knocking on doors still today until the polls close at 6 o’clock. We will run this last mile like we’re a mile behind. We are very hopeful that the results are good tonight."
"We are still constantly putting out ads telling people what the difference is between the two candidates," Dieruf said. "But every hour it seems I am going from one committee to another committee, because I also have to run the city of J'town. So I am doing both, one at night one during the daytime. My job right now is the mayor of J'town. My next job will be the mayor of Louisville."
CLICK HERE for election results as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.