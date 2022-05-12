LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three days of early voting for the primary election got underway Thursday at designated polling places across Kentucky — the result of a bipartisan election measure passed by state lawmakers.
Voters can cast ballots, with no excuse needed, again Friday and Saturday ahead of Tuesday's election — which will determine each party's lineup of candidates for the November general election.
Six locations opened in Louisville including the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, The Jeffersonian, Broadbent Arena, Sun Vally Community Center, Triple Crown Pavilion and Mary Queen of Peace.
The three days of early in-person voting will become a Bluegrass State staple following passage of the 2021 legislation. The bipartisan agreement to expand voting access was in sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles waged elsewhere in the country over election laws.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said that voting in Kentucky “has never been more accessible or more secure.” Lawmakers also took steps aimed at strengthening election security protections.
"This is the first time since the 1800s that Kentuckians have had the right in statute to not just have to pick one day, a Tuesday, to go vote. Now they have multiple options to vote," Adams said.
Under the new early voting system, county clerks put together plans setting the location and number of polling places. Those polling places have to be open for eight hours each of the three days. No votes will be tabulated until after polls close on Tuesday.
Erin Huber from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office said, the early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it will help alleviate lines on primary election day.
"We're really glad there was a bi-partisan legislative effort to expeand early voting, Take some of the lessons that we learned in 2020 and make sure that everyone has the opportunity to cast their vote in ways that is convenient for them," she said.
Kentucky's primary election day is Tuesday, May 17. To find your polling location in any Kentucky county, go to the State Board of Elections site. Click here.
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report.