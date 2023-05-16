LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sierra Enlow edged Mikael Malone to win the Democratic primary for agriculture commissioner, setting up a contest with Republican State Rep. Jonathan Shell in the fall.
Enlow, an economic development consultant, grew up on a multi-generational farm in LaRue County before graduating from the University of Kentucky.
Malone, of Winchester, Ky., previously told WDRB News he’s an advocate for legalizing marijuana of all kinds and limiting genetically modified crops.
The agricultural commissioner’s seat is up for grabs in November because Republican Ryan Quarles decided to vacate it to run in the GOP primary for governor, which he lost. Daniel Cameron secured the GOP nomination and will take on Gov. Andy Beshear.
This story may be updated.