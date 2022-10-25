LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is the last day for Kentucky voters to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot.
You can request a ballot at this website. Once you have your mail-in ballot, it must be filled out and received by the county by 6 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 8).
Jefferson County also offers in-person excused absentee voting for those who qualify.
Who qualifies for an in-person excused absentee ballot:
- Military or Overseas voters covered in 117A.010 & a resident of KY who is a uniformed service voter confined to a military base on Election Day or all days of in-person no excuse absentee (early) voting.
- Student who temporarily resides outside the county of his/her residence.
- Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in this state and will be absent from the county of his or her residence on election day and during the days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting.
- Voter or voter’s spouse who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization the day of an election and during the days no excuse in-person voting.
- Voter who is in her last trimester of pregnancy and completes the form prescribed by Kentucky State Board of Elections.
- Voter who cannot appear during Election Day or no excuse in-person absentee voting due to age, disability, or illness and has not been declared mentality disabled by a court.
- Any person who is employed in a profession that is scheduled to work during all days and all hours which shall include commute time, the polls are open on Election Day and no excuse in-person absentee/early voting.
- Election Officers tasked with the Election Administration for the current election cycle.
In-Person Excused Absentee Voting Dates and Location
Starting Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, and over the following six business days, eligible Jefferson County voters who meet the above criteria can cast an in-person excused absentee ballot at the Jefferson County Clerk Election Center on E. Liberty Street.
Jefferson County also offers no-excuse absentee (early) voting in person that does not require special qualifications. In-person absentee voting is open on Nov. 3, 4 and 5. Those ballots can be dropped off in person at the Election Center on Liberty Street, as well as the locations listed below, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
The Jeffersonian
10617 Taylorsville Rd.
Jeffersontown, Ky 40299
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky 40203
Sun Valley Community Center
6505 Bethany Ln.
Louisville, Ky 40272
Mary Queen of Peace
4017 Dixie Hwy.
Louisville, Ky 40216
Marriott East
1903 Embassy Square Blvd.
Louisville, Ky 40299
Kentucky Exposition Center
East Hall A & B
937 Phillips Ln.
Louisville, Ky 40209
Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
724 Brent Street
Louisville, Ky 40204
To see where to vote in Jefferson County, click here. To see where to vote in Kentucky, click here.
